Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > World Autism Awareness Day: explaining a pandemic to individuals with special needs

World Autism Awareness Day: explaining a pandemic to individuals with special needs

Hindu Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
How to explain the impact of coronavirus on everyday life for individuals with autism and reduce their anxiety and confusion during the lockdown
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BearlyFriends

Heather Friend RT @APotashner: Explaining the Coronavirus - Autism Society Inland Empire, including updated Boardmaker symbols & a social story about why… 13 hours ago

APotashner

arlene potashner Explaining the Coronavirus - Autism Society Inland Empire, including updated Boardmaker symbols & a social story ab… https://t.co/65kRFSa4n6 14 hours ago

whiteriverplace

White River Place There's plenty of ways you can help those with #Autism, such as not relying on your body language and explaining th… https://t.co/Qm40v23EqZ 1 day ago

ShannonLDobson

Shannon RT @elysiumcare: This week is World Autism Awareness Week aiming to raise awareness of #autism a developmental disability that affects how… 2 days ago

elysiumcare

Elysium Healthcare This week is World Autism Awareness Week aiming to raise awareness of #autism a developmental disability that affec… https://t.co/v1YjAaX15s 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.