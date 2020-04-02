Global  

South American footballers seek full pay amid coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
SAO PAULO (AP) — Stars in some big Europe leagues are taking deep pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic but in South America, where most clubs and players aren’t nearly as wealthy, local footballers want to be shown the money. All of it. In Brazil and Argentina, players aren’t budging, despite cuts to staffing and […]
