South American footballers seek full pay amid coronavirus
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () SAO PAULO (AP) — Stars in some big Europe leagues are taking deep pay cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic but in South America, where most clubs and players aren’t nearly as wealthy, local footballers want to be shown the money. All of it. In Brazil and Argentina, players aren’t budging, despite cuts to staffing and […]
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called on Premier League footballers to “take a pay cut” to play their part in the national effort to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. He was asked if footballers should take a pay cut where staff at clubs have been furloughed – asked to take a leave of absence...