AP source: Cowboys sign DE Aldon Smith, suspended since 2015

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Dallas Cowboys are taking a chance on another suspended defensive end, signing Aldon Smith to a contract while his playing status in the NFL is uncertain. A person with direct knowledge of the deal said Smith signed Wednesday with Dallas. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal […]
