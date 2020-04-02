Global  

Daniel Pearl murder: Pakistan commutes death sentence of key accused

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted for the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl. His lawyer says his sentence has been reduced to seven years in jail.
News video: Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder

Pakistan commutes death sentence for key figure in Daniel Pearl murder 01:19

 The main accused in the murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl is likely to walk free in the coming days, after a Pakistani court commuted his death sentence. Lucy Fielder reports.

blackazian13

Lexie B. RT @JFXM: While the world is fixated on coronavirus, Pakistan overturns the murder conviction of the man who masterminded the 2002 beheadin… 5 seconds ago

sumiitsharma

Sumit RT @TarekFatah: Daniel Pearl Murder Case: Four men convicted of the murder walk free after a Pakistan court overturns their death sentence… 24 seconds ago

dailytimespak

Daily Times A Pakistani court has commuted the death sentences of the main person accused in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of… https://t.co/5C6jjZ0SxD 34 seconds ago

Dilliup

#ChinaLiedPeopleDied RT @WIONews: #Breaking | Daniel Pearl Murder Case Pakistan’s Court lets accused walk free. Main culprit Omar Sheikh to be released 55 seconds ago

realhumanrights

R.E.A.L Human Rights #Pakistan #Karachi - Pakistan court overturns Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh's death sentence, previously convicted in the… https://t.co/bxAB0d75jp 1 minute ago

