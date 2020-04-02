Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ali Wentworth, comedian and wife of George Stephanopoulos, tests positive for COVID-19

Ali Wentworth, comedian and wife of George Stephanopoulos, tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The comedian and wife of ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis, revealing that she's "never been sicker."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LightfootInHwd

Tommy Garrett Comedian Ali Wentworth, Wife of George Stephanopoulos, Announces She Has Coronavirus https://t.co/HKyt4jYWuz https://t.co/sN66FLc4SP 32 minutes ago

Highlighthwd

Highlighthwd Comedian Ali Wentworth, Wife of George Stephanopoulos, Announces She Has Coronavirus https://t.co/iqHgW56hTb https://t.co/Y94jPzL6OV 32 minutes ago

orchidlady303

DisgustedLitig&EnvirParalegal RT @HuffPostEnt: The comedian and wife of "Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos said she is in "pure misery." https://t.co/0m… 39 minutes ago

CestAlain

Alain41 Ali Wentworth announces she has coronavirus. ET. (Stephanopoulos spouse, says she's never been sicker. Will repor… https://t.co/udErSevkvL 44 minutes ago

kittykinishski

kitty kinishski THANKS #TRUMPGENOCIDE! ANOTHER POSITIVE CUZ YOU LIED. #OUTNOW Ali Wentworth announces she has coronavirus https://t.co/5kjyjOMjBa 47 minutes ago

PhyJoEnterprise

BelieversLiveW/Expectation AlwaysBePraying Ali Wentworth announces she has coronavirus https://t.co/nrPVVgEOuR Another married couple who have different last names. 48 minutes ago

kjgillenwater

K J Gillenwater Comedian Ali Wentworth, Wife of George Stephanopoulos, Announces She Has Coronavirus | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/qkFXZ1A12r 55 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @etnow: Ali Wentworth revealed that she has coronavirus. https://t.co/tEsGCOxG94 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.