Six from Nalgonda test positive for COVID-19

Hindu Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
All were Nizamuddin returnees; according to the District Medical & Health Officer 82 persons are in quarantine
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
News video: 6 Employees At Beaver Co. Rehab Center Test Positive For Coronavirus

6 Employees At Beaver Co. Rehab Center Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:18

 Six employees at a Beaver County rehab center have tested positive for coronavirus.

