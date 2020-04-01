Global  

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Wednesday

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
A new month means a fresh set of bills for Canadians struggling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, as officials warn that public health measures will likely be in place for some time. Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 developments across Canada, the U.S. and the rest of the world.
Coronavirus turns Canadian/American border into ghost town

Coronavirus turns Canadian/American border into ghost town 02:55

 The coronavirus pandemic has struck the world with unbelievable power and fear. Aside from shoppers panic buying such items as toilet tissue, there have also been many other drastic measures put in place to halt the spread of this terrifying virus. In Vancouver, British Columbia as well as across...

