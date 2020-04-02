Virus update: Tokyo record jump, Duterte tough call Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Tokyo confirmed 97 new cases, marking the biggest single-day increase. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gave authorities a shoot-to-kill green light when dealing with protesters who attempt to riot or disrupt the food distribution during lockdown. 👓 View full article

