WHO chief praises PM Modi for helping the poor deal with financial difficulties amid coronavirus lockdown

The WHO chief highlighted Prime Minister Modi's work in this regard as an example and praised him for announcing a $24 billion package to 'support India's vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis'.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Raju Godse RT @SouleFacts: #WHO chief praises PM @narendramodi for helping the poor deal with financial difficulties amid #CoronavirusLockdown https… 1 hour ago Akshat Dhiman RT @dna: #WHO chief praises PM Modi for helping the poor deal with financial difficulties amid #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/IcOQO9q1… 1 hour ago Arvind Damani We have the Best Leadership in the World!!! #SpreadPositivity https://t.co/WJ1TjWutMR 2 hours ago Oxomiya🇮🇳 #WHO chief praises PM @narendramodi for helping the poor deal with financial difficulties amid #CoronavirusLockdown… https://t.co/got2DAff3C 2 hours ago DNA #WHO chief praises PM Modi for helping the poor deal with financial difficulties amid #CoronavirusLockdown… https://t.co/P0WdzutSxN 2 hours ago