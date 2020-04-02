If the president’s alarmed about the virus, we should really be worried, said Noah: “This is the same dude who stared at an eclipse like it was a Magic Eye painting.”

You Might Like

Tweets about this News Bakerrs Trevor Noah Thinks Trump May Have Started Reading the News https://t.co/JrYlphuIIa https://t.co/Ufkhny5J56 1 hour ago leafypage Trevor Noah Thinks Trump May Have Started Reading the News https://t.co/OSaLvi8BJf https://t.co/ONhfFS5um7 2 hours ago Global News Report "#POTUS News: Trevor Noah Thinks #Trump May Have Started Reading the News #News": https://t.co/9Z65OID5Rj 2 hours ago Alfonso Jenkins "Trevor Noah Thinks Trump May Have Started Reading the News" by Trish Bendix via NYT https://t.co/OhjzHhV2RS 2 hours ago News Bakerrs Trevor Noah Thinks Trump May Have Started Reading the News https://t.co/CHvqrvBvGV https://t.co/GH5dezVKqC 2 hours ago TrendingNews Trevor Noah Thinks Trump May Have Started Reading the News - https://t.co/HSu1VAfMnv 2 hours ago AA Designz "Trevor Noah Thinks Trump May Have Started Reading the News" by BY TRISH BENDIX via NYT https://t.co/yk6b6rjUwO 3 hours ago Jose Hurtado "Trevor Noah Thinks Trump May Have Started Reading the News" by BY TRISH BENDIX via NYT https://t.co/AqOsj7hOp6 3 hours ago