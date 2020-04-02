You Might Like

Tweets about this Pierre F. Lherisson RT @newyorknewart: WHO director says world will reach 1 million coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths in the next few days https://t.co/qgnS4… 1 hour ago omankyeame One in four coronavirus patients have NO symptoms, CDC director says as he warns the virus will be ‘with us’ for th… https://t.co/uuaz2pbu85 1 hour ago newyorknewart WHO director says world will reach 1 million coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths in the next few days https://t.co/qgnS43zxal 2 hours ago [email protected] WHO director says world will reach 1 million coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths in the next few days https://t.co/mY2kkD8tGE 2 hours ago G.G.Gordon RT @RandaHabib: The World Health Organization #WHO voiced deep concern about the rapid escalation and global spread of the coronavirus. “I… 2 hours ago RoxydeCrow RT @NBCNews: The country’s health director, Dr. Moeller says the epidemic will likely peak in mid-April. “I’m not going to be proud until… 3 hours ago Dane 💎 RT @cnnphilippines: Coronavirus will not go away by itself and rather it needs to be pushed down using public health care measures, said Dr… 6 hours ago naz WHO director says world will reach 1 million coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths in the next few days https://t.co/c9JnQ6RC17 8 hours ago