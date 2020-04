WHO Director Says World Will Reach 1 Million Coronavirus Cases and 50,000 Deaths in the Next Few Days

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide will hit 1 million in the coming days and the death toll is expected to reach 50,000, according to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO). "As we enter the fourth month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am deeply...



