WHO Director Says World Will Reach 1 Million Coronavirus Cases and 50,000 Deaths in the Next Few Days
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide will hit 1 million in the coming days and the death toll is expected to reach 50,000, according to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO). "As we enter the fourth month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am deeply...
Italy's three-week stay-at-home lockdown order is due to be lifted on Friday. But according to Reuters, it will likely be extended, even though the number of coronavirus cases and deaths are falling. New covid-19 cases dropped on Sunday also dropped from 5,974 to 5,217. Italy's mortality rate also...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Pierre F. Lherisson RT @newyorknewart: WHO director says world will reach 1 million coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths in the next few days https://t.co/qgnS4… 1 hour ago
omankyeame One in four coronavirus patients have NO symptoms, CDC director says as he warns the virus will be ‘with us’ for th… https://t.co/uuaz2pbu85 1 hour ago
newyorknewart WHO director says world will reach 1 million coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths in the next few days https://t.co/qgnS43zxal 2 hours ago
[email protected] WHO director says world will reach 1 million coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths in the next few days https://t.co/mY2kkD8tGE 2 hours ago
G.G.Gordon RT @RandaHabib: The World Health Organization #WHO voiced deep concern about the rapid escalation and global spread of the coronavirus.
“I… 2 hours ago
RoxydeCrow RT @NBCNews: The country’s health director, Dr. Moeller says the epidemic will likely peak in mid-April.
“I’m not going to be proud until… 3 hours ago
Dane 💎 RT @cnnphilippines: Coronavirus will not go away by itself and rather it needs to be pushed down using public health care measures, said Dr… 6 hours ago
naz WHO director says world will reach 1 million coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths in the next few days https://t.co/c9JnQ6RC17 8 hours ago