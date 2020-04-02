Global  

WHO Director Says World Will Reach 1 Million Coronavirus Cases and 50,000 Deaths in the Next Few Days

WorldNews Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
WHO Director Says World Will Reach 1 Million Coronavirus Cases and 50,000 Deaths in the Next Few DaysThe number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide will hit 1 million in the coming days and the death toll is expected to reach 50,000, according to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO). "As we enter the fourth month since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am deeply...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
Italy's Lockdown Helps Reduce Coronavirus Spread

Italy's Lockdown Helps Reduce Coronavirus Spread 00:36

 Italy's three-week stay-at-home lockdown order is due to be lifted on Friday. But according to Reuters, it will likely be extended, even though the number of coronavirus cases and deaths are falling. New covid-19 cases dropped on Sunday also dropped from 5,974 to 5,217. Italy's mortality rate also...

