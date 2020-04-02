Global  

Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger dies aged 52

WorldNews Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger dies aged 52Adam Schlesinger, frontman of US rock band Fountains of Wayne and an Oscar-nominated composer for TV and cinema, has died as a result of complications from Covid-19. Variety magazine confirmed the news that the musician and father of two died on Wednesday morning. His lawyer had previously said that Mr. Schlesinger was "very sick and heavily sedated" in an upstate New York hospital for the past week. The prolific and hugely...
News video: Adam Schlesinger has died

Adam Schlesinger has died 01:01

 Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger has died after contracting coronavirus, just days after it was confirmed he was on a ventilator in hospital.

