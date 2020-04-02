Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger dies aged 52

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Adam Schlesinger, frontman of US rock band Fountains of Wayne and an Oscar-nominated composer for TV and cinema, has died as a result of complications from Covid-19. Variety magazine confirmed the news that the musician and father of two died on Wednesday morning. His lawyer had previously said that Mr. Schlesinger was "very sick and heavily sedated" in an upstate New York hospital for the past week. The prolific and hugely...


