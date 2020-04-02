Global  

A record 6.6 million seek U.S. jobless aid as layoffs mount

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus. The stunning report Thursday from the Labor Department showed that job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies […]
