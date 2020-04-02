Oil price war: Is it game over for Trump? Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

As the US government tries to convince Russia and Saudi Arabia to put an end to the oil price war, it might just be too little, too late for the Trump Administration. Saudi Arabia has already hired additional supertankers and a wave of additional supply is about to set sail, according to Bloomberg. In the last week of March, exports rose to 9 million barrels per day (mb/d), up from a rate of 7 mb/d earlier in the month. Saudi Aramco has also apparently funneled a lot of oil into storage in Egypt, “a stepping stone to the European market,” Javier Blas and Brian Wingfield write for Bloomberg. Aramco is aiming to produce 12.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) in April. It may not be... As the US government tries to convince Russia and Saudi Arabia to put an end to the oil price war, it might just be too little, too late for the Trump Administration. Saudi Arabia has already hired additional supertankers and a wave of additional supply is about to set sail, according to Bloomberg. In the last week of March, exports rose to 9 million barrels per day (mb/d), up from a rate of 7 mb/d earlier in the month. Saudi Aramco has also apparently funneled a lot of oil into storage in Egypt, “a stepping stone to the European market,” Javier Blas and Brian Wingfield write for Bloomberg. Aramco is aiming to produce 12.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) in April. It may not be... 👓 View full article

