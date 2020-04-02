Global  

Thursday, 2 April 2020
Oil price war: Is it game over for Trump?As the US government tries to convince Russia and Saudi Arabia to put an end to the oil price war, it might just be too little, too late for the Trump Administration. Saudi Arabia has already hired additional supertankers and a wave of additional supply is about to set sail, according to Bloomberg. In the last week of March, exports rose to 9 million barrels per day (mb/d), up from a rate of 7 mb/d earlier in the month. Saudi Aramco has also apparently funneled a lot of oil into storage in Egypt, “a stepping stone to the European market,” Javier Blas and Brian Wingfield write for Bloomberg. Aramco is aiming to produce 12.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) in April. It may not be...
News video: Fewer Open Businesses, Flights & Drivers Could End With The World Running Out Of Space To Store Oil

Fewer Open Businesses, Flights & Drivers Could End With The World Running Out Of Space To Store Oil 00:39

 With an unprecedented collapse in oil demand, that has sent crude crashing to 18-year lows, the world could soon run out of room to store all the unneeded barrels of oil. Katie Johnston reports.

