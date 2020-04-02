Global  

Seattle institute’s coronavirus treatment study gets quick FDA go-ahead

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
A potentially groundbreaking treatment for COVID-19 that uses immunotherapy rather than an antiviral approach has received FDA approval to commence human trials. The treatment would use so-called NK-cells currently being deployed successfully in trials to treat certain forms of cancer.
News video: Coronavirus Update: NJ Company Celularity Seeks FDA Approval For Cell Therapy To Fight COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: NJ Company Celularity Seeks FDA Approval For Cell Therapy To Fight COVID-19 02:06

 A New Jersey company that uses cell therapy for cancer patients is still awaiting FDA approval to try its coronavirus treatment; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

