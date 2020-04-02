Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Russia’s Putin orders month of non-work to curb coronavirus

Russia’s Putin orders month of non-work to curb coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of the month to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Putin said he was extending the non-working policy he ordered earlier for this week to remain in force […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Russia Sends Plane Filled with Medical Supplies to the U.S. Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Russia Sends Plane Filled with Medical Supplies to the U.S. Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic 00:56

 Russia has dispatched a cargo plane filled with medical supplies to aid the United States in fighting the coronavirus outbreak following a one-on-one where U.S. President Donald Trump accepted humanitarian aid from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sherri_millette

Sherri Millette RT @CTVNews: Russia's Putin orders month of non-work to curb coronavirus https://t.co/PUeTx4BSMf https://t.co/BPLuoqGfu4 2 minutes ago

TAGlobe

Trav RT @BostonGlobe: Russia’s Putin orders month of non-work to curb coronavirus https://t.co/lc84Rf4S8r 10 minutes ago

anna_annie12

Anna C. Fontana 🌸🎀⚡️ Russia’s Putin orders month of non-work to curb coronavirus https://t.co/tI2VLJf8xp 23 minutes ago

foggybottomgal

FoggyBottomGal ™️ Russia's Putin orders month of non-work to curb coronavirus https://t.co/T0nHEnBiHB 23 minutes ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 Russia's Putin orders month of non-work to curb coronavirus https://t.co/4KIQMVQSp1 26 minutes ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe Russia’s Putin orders month of non-work to curb coronavirus https://t.co/lc84Rf4S8r 26 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Russia's Putin orders non-working month to curb coronavirus https://t.co/nabkkfXkuu 29 minutes ago

dvorkin_m_feeds

Syndicated feeds NYTimes: https://t.co/BCsJ8zPXZk "Russia's Putin Orders Non-Working Month to Curb Coronavirus" by The Associated Pr… https://t.co/EdpRAZkhi7 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.