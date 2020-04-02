Global  

Bucky Pizzarelli, Master of the Jazz Guitar, Is Dead at 94

Thursday, 2 April 2020
After years as a relatively anonymous session musician, Mr. Pizzarelli, who has died of the coronavirus, became a mainstay of the New York jazz scene.
