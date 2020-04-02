Global  

Coronavirus: US unemployment surges by 6.6 million in one week

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Over 6.6 million people in the US applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to the latest government figures. Massive layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the US unemployment rate to skyrocket.
News video: US Weekly Jobless Claims Jump to 6.6 Million

US Weekly Jobless Claims Jump to 6.6 Million 01:07

 US Weekly Jobless Claims Jump to 6.6 Million The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. Prior to economic shutdowns due to the coronavirus, the highest number of claims in a...

