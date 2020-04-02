Coronavirus: US unemployment surges by 6.6 million in one week
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Over 6.6 million people in the US applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to the latest government figures. Massive layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the US unemployment rate to skyrocket.
US Weekly Jobless Claims Jump to 6.6 Million The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. Prior to economic shutdowns due to the coronavirus, the highest number of claims in a...