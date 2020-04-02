FEMA seeks 100,000 body bags from the Pentagon as coronavirus pandemic worsens

13 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published U.S. Orders 100,000 Body Bags In Preparation For More Coronavirus-Related Deaths 00:33 The Defense Department ordered 100,000 “military-style body bags for potential civilian use.” According to Gizmodo, COVID-19 spread to all 50 U.S. states and four U.S. territories. Johns Hopkins University of Medicine tracker recorded over 209,000 confirmed cases and over 4,750 deaths. While FEMA...