US eases blood donation limits for gay men due to shortage

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government Thursday eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. The Food and Drug Administration’s new policy aims to allow tens of thousands more Americans give blood, including gay and bisexual men […]
News video: GLAAD calling on the FDA to lift the blood donation ban for gay men

GLAAD calling on the FDA to lift the blood donation ban for gay men 01:35

 With a dire need for blood nationwide, GLAAD is calling on the FDA to lift the ban for gay and bisexual men. They say a million people could benefit from blood donations from gay men.

RadioBlackOn

Gregory Meriweather RT @RadioBlackOn: US Eases Blood Donation Limits For Gay Men Due To Shortage https://t.co/Fp9WeCozjD https://t.co/O7SG8i8tG8 4 minutes ago

ReluctantActvst

ReluctantActivist RT @NewsHour: The U.S. has permanently changed its restrictions on gay, bisexual, and pierced or tattooed blood donors. The new policy aims… 5 minutes ago

CrysalinSands

Karen 🎮 Player #103 🦊🐈🐕🌈🚀💍🖖 RT @KOLDNews: The U.S. government Thursday eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the… 18 minutes ago

KOLDNews

KOLD News 13 The U.S. government Thursday eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a d… https://t.co/4wra6pLTJ3 36 minutes ago

wis10

WIS News 10 "We want and we need healthy people — all healthy people — to give blood," said Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. https://t.co/3YNOpt1Eh8 50 minutes ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 US eases blood donation limits for gay men due to shortage https://t.co/vo9Z2HhyX9 51 minutes ago

WYMT

WYMT US eases blood donation limits for gay men due to shortage https://t.co/djfgrviOxx 51 minutes ago

FireEveryTime

Uncle Blanky’s Wooden Leg RT @kytv: US eases blood donation limits for gay men due to shortage: https://t.co/sO6oOPBzGC 58 minutes ago

