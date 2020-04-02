Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > U.S. Eases Donation Restrictions for Gay, Bisexual Men Due to Blood Shortage

U.S. Eases Donation Restrictions for Gay, Bisexual Men Due to Blood Shortage

TIME Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: FDA Makes It Easier For Gay, Bisexual Men To Donate Blood

FDA Makes It Easier For Gay, Bisexual Men To Donate Blood 00:36

 The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has presented an opportunity to revisit some health policies in the 1980s. UPI reports the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday lessened restrictions that prevent many gay and bisexual men from donating blood. The agency made the changes at the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisKisThirsty

Chris Koch RT @NewsHour: The U.S. has permanently changed its restrictions on gay, bisexual, and pierced or tattooed blood donors. The new policy aims… 2 hours ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 The donation deferral period for sexually active gay and bisexual men was reduced significantly https://t.co/ryw9Cj1td1 3 hours ago

sarahloyd

Sarah Loyd U.S. Eases Blood Donation Restrictions for Gay, Bisexual Men Due to Shortage https://t.co/MoPQvR4Ct3 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.