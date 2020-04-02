U.S. Eases Donation Restrictions for Gay, Bisexual Men Due to Blood Shortage

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has presented an opportunity to revisit some health policies in the 1980s. UPI reports the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday lessened restrictions that prevent many gay and bisexual men from donating blood. The agency made the changes at the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Chris Koch RT @NewsHour: The U.S. has permanently changed its restrictions on gay, bisexual, and pierced or tattooed blood donors. The new policy aims… 2 hours ago
KFI AM 640 The donation deferral period for sexually active gay and bisexual men was reduced significantly
https://t.co/ryw9Cj1td1 3 hours ago
Sarah Loyd U.S. Eases Blood Donation Restrictions for Gay, Bisexual Men Due to Shortage https://t.co/MoPQvR4Ct3 4 hours ago