U.S. Eases Donation Restrictions for Gay, Bisexual Men Due to Blood Shortage

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published FDA Makes It Easier For Gay, Bisexual Men To Donate Blood 00:36 The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has presented an opportunity to revisit some health policies in the 1980s. UPI reports the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday lessened restrictions that prevent many gay and bisexual men from donating blood. The agency made the changes at the...