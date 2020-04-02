Global  

There are 1 million coronavirus cases worldwide. But there's probably many more people who have the disease.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Officially, the world has surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases. In reality, we likely passed that number a long time ago. Here's why.
News video: World Will Reach 1 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Within Days

World Will Reach 1 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Within Days 00:36

 The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths has escalated dramatically lately. The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week, says Business Insider. The World Health Organization's director-general revealed new stats in a media briefing recently. "In the next few days, we will...

