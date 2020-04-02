Global  

LaMelo Ball buys struggling Illawarra Hawks: report

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Illawarra Hawks have been bought by their star recruit LaMelo Ball and his business manager, Jermaine Jackson, according to ESPN.
