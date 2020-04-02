Global  

Former Jacksonville Jaguars great Tony Boselli says coronavirus 'buried me' after landing in Mayo Clinic's ICU

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Former Jacksonville Jaguars standout offensive tackle Tony Boselli had to be put in the Mayo Clinic's ICU during his bout with COVID-19.
