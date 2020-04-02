Global  

World Bank OKs first $1.9B for poor countries battling virus

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank on Thursday approved its first funds to help some of the globe’s poorer countries combat the coronavirus outbreak. It approved total aid of $1.9 billion for 25 countries. The largest amount of assistance was $1 billion for India followed by $200 million for Pakistan, $129 million for Sri Lanka, […]
