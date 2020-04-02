Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-striken ship

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the ship’s commander, Capt. Brett Crozier “demonstrated extremely poor […]
