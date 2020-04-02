Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Cuomo show, Andrew and Chris, enliven coronavirus TV

The Cuomo show, Andrew and Chris, enliven coronavirus TV

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — With all their familial love and drama, the Cuomo brothers — Andrew during the daytime, Chris at night — have become compelling figures in the plague-driven landscape of American television. Andrew, New York’s governor, holds a near daily televised briefing on the epidemic, a mixture of statistics, aphorisms and advice together […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Chris Cuomo Does CNN Show From Basement Amid Covid-19 Diagnosis

Chris Cuomo Does CNN Show From Basement Amid Covid-19 Diagnosis 00:46

 Business Insider reports that on Tuesday, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo hosted his show from his basement. This comes after he tested positive for coronavirus. The brother of New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, says that he "feels fine," but is "pissed off" that he has to be separated from his family. He...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JensenThaWriter

Jensen RT @CBSNews: "I've never been prouder of you than I am right now," Gov. Cuomo tells his brother Chris, who is continuing his CNN show while… 7 seconds ago

gccolucci

(((Grace Colucci))) @RyanAFournier Is that why Andrew Cuomo spends so much time bloviating on @FoxNews? And brought his bro Chris Cuomo… https://t.co/ipXtMFffdR 3 minutes ago

allitaliaferro_

𝙰𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚞𝚗 𝙰𝚗𝚗.❁ RT @BostonGlobe: The Cuomo show, Andrew and Chris, enliven coronavirus TV https://t.co/KE9o9QwUeg 6 minutes ago

nelmadman

nelmadman RT @colvinj: Role reversal: Chris Cuomo, who is fighting COVID-19, is now making an appearance on the Andrew Cuomo show, live via video. He… 9 minutes ago

husseinshoboksh

حسين شبكشي The Cuomo show, Andrew and Chris, enliven coronavirus TV https://t.co/QVMFckMWrU 14 minutes ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe The Cuomo show, Andrew and Chris, enliven coronavirus TV https://t.co/KE9o9QwUeg 21 minutes ago

brookpos

Brook Porter "The Cuomo Show, Andrew and Chris, Enliven Coronavirus TV" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/f6alJXFT22 22 minutes ago

smartass9912

Jay What a Relentless narcissist Chris Cuomo is. He couldn't wait to get on his show last night telling the world that… https://t.co/D9IwyNcdYg 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.