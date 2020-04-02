Judge lets rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine go home, citing COVID-19 Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was ordered immediately freed from a Manhattan federal lockup four months early Thursday by a judge who cited his asthma and the greater danger he would face behind bars during the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer made the ruling a day after telling lawyers on […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MSN International Edition Judge lets rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine go home, citing COVID-19 https://t.co/jqm0AWEeBG 3 minutes ago Y.G. RT @wsvn: OUT OF PRISON - A New York judge has ordered the rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine immediately freed from a Manhattan federal jail because h… 3 minutes ago ABC 33/40 News Judge lets rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine go home, citing COVID-19 https://t.co/jIMYiCsPxc 15 minutes ago