Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm

BBC News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Capt Brett Crozier had pleaded for quarantine to prevent deaths aboard a US aircraft carrier.
News video: Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier

Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier 00:46

 A US aircraft carrier is reeling from an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday it was not time to evacuate the vessel. According to Reuters, Esper added that he had not read in detail a letter from the commander of the ship pleading for...

alejoSymm

AlejoSymm RT @eugenegu: In America, hospitals fire doctors and nurses for raising alarms about the lack of PPE. Now the Navy removes Captain Brett Cr… 8 seconds ago

VoxPackers

VoxPackers RT @ConnieSchultz: A hero never lays claim to the title. He is Navy Capt. Brett Crozier. https://t.co/6T1nxqTSG5 12 seconds ago

zebrajay

Joseph Zebrowski RT @dabeard: The commander had 4,800 sailors under his command at sea. 113 already tested positive for #coronavirus He pleaded for urgent a… 15 seconds ago

malliardcom

Malliard.com RT @spark_radio_net: Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm https://t.co/aa7g8w9w5r #BBC #Malliard https://t.c… 24 seconds ago

Jankel01

Jane kelly RT @Sam2323_43433: Navy Removes Aircraft Carrier Captain Who Spoke Out About Coronavirus Response. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Navy Had Become Increasingly Conv… 24 seconds ago

angelaij111

Angela RT @davidaxelrod: So the Navy fired this captain for speaking up and asking help for his COVID-9 sickened crew? https://t.co/SDi5Mn318e 31 seconds ago

TwiD900

Anon Anon RT @washingtonpost: Navy dismisses aircraft carrier captain who spoke out about coronavirus response https://t.co/7rMGMDy3Uo 35 seconds ago

suggpicey

Nel G RT @ChristinePolon1: Navy removes captain of aircraft carrier who sounded alarm about coronavirus https://t.co/iHTe9UYvEe 36 seconds ago

