Capt Brett Crozier had pleaded for quarantine to prevent deaths aboard a US aircraft carrier.

You Might Like

Tweets about this AlejoSymm RT @eugenegu: In America, hospitals fire doctors and nurses for raising alarms about the lack of PPE. Now the Navy removes Captain Brett Cr… 8 seconds ago VoxPackers RT @ConnieSchultz: A hero never lays claim to the title. He is Navy Capt. Brett Crozier. https://t.co/6T1nxqTSG5 12 seconds ago Joseph Zebrowski RT @dabeard: The commander had 4,800 sailors under his command at sea. 113 already tested positive for #coronavirus He pleaded for urgent a… 15 seconds ago Malliard.com RT @spark_radio_net: Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm https://t.co/aa7g8w9w5r #BBC #Malliard https://t.c… 24 seconds ago Jane kelly RT @Sam2323_43433: Navy Removes Aircraft Carrier Captain Who Spoke Out About Coronavirus Response. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Navy Had Become Increasingly Conv… 24 seconds ago Angela RT @davidaxelrod: So the Navy fired this captain for speaking up and asking help for his COVID-9 sickened crew? https://t.co/SDi5Mn318e 31 seconds ago Anon Anon RT @washingtonpost: Navy dismisses aircraft carrier captain who spoke out about coronavirus response https://t.co/7rMGMDy3Uo 35 seconds ago Nel G RT @ChristinePolon1: Navy removes captain of aircraft carrier who sounded alarm about coronavirus https://t.co/iHTe9UYvEe 36 seconds ago