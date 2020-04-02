Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'I never knew how bad a senator you are': Trump and Schumer trade barbs over coronavirus response

'I never knew how bad a senator you are': Trump and Schumer trade barbs over coronavirus response

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump sent a notably nasty letter blaming Sen. Charles Schumer's support for impeachment in part for New York's lack of readiness.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Looking For New Fundraising Chief

Biden Looking For New Fundraising Chief 00:29

 Joe Biden’s campaign is looking to expand its fundraising operation. According to CNBC the campaign is readying to take on President Donald Trump in the general election. Officials within Biden’s campaign have discussed bringing in a new regional fundraising advisors. They are looking at aides...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EdGoecke

Ed Goecke🇺🇸✝️ RT @themarketswork: President Trump to Schumer: "I've known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state o… 11 seconds ago

BurkhillKathryn

Kathryn Burkhill RT @SaraCarterDC: Pres. Trump To Schumer: "I Never Knew How Bad Of A Senator You Are" “I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew ho… 20 seconds ago

lukobe

(((𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗸 𝗟𝘂𝗸𝗼𝗳𝗳)))🗽 RT @Acosta: Trump trashes Schumer in letter to the Senate Minority Leader, released by WH: “I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the… 1 minute ago

DanaMil70590816

DisneyCoveredForEpstein RT @KelemenCari: From President Trump to Chuck Schumer: "I've know you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.