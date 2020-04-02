Global  

Clap for Carers: UK applauds NHS staff and key workers

BBC News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
A second "Clap for Carers" tribute saw the country salute NHS staff and other key workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Londoners applaud, cheer and blow horns in second nationwide 'Clap For Our Carers'

Londoners applaud, cheer and blow horns in second nationwide 'Clap For Our Carers' 01:16

 "Clap For Our Carers" returned for a second week in a row on Thursday (April 2) across the UK to show support for key workers such as NHS staff during the battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

