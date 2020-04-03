Aussie league: LaMelo Ball’s bid to buy club not a done deal

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

SYDNEY (AP) — LaMelo Ball’s bid to be a club owner before making his NBA debut isn’t a done deal, yet. Australia’s National Basketball League issued a statement Friday in response to reports overnight that Ball had bought the Illawarra Hawks, the club south of Sydney where he played 12 games last season. Ball’s business […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published Skip Bayless: I think LaMelo Ball is going to be someone spectacular — He's gifted 02:24 Reports have surfaced that the Golden State Warriors are not interested in LaMelo Ball due to his inconsistent shooting and lack of defensive skill. Hear what Skip has to say about why he thinks LaMelo is spectacular.