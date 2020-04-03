Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: Nearly 250,000 infections in US

Coronavirus latest: Nearly 250,000 infections in US

Deutsche Welle Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Over 1 million people across the world have contracted COVID-19 and billions worldwide are confined to their homes because of the public health crisis. Follow DW for the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi turns into a Coronavirus hotspot, Govt Cancer hospital shut after doctor tests positive

Delhi turns into a Coronavirus hotspot, Govt Cancer hospital shut after doctor tests positive 02:10

 AS INDIA BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, DELHI HAS BECOME ONE OF THE MAJOR HOTSPOTS OF THE INFECTIONS. IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT, A DOCTOR AT A DELHI GOVERNMENT-RUN CANCER HOSPITAL HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, PROMPTING OFFICIALS TO CLOSE IT DOWN ON WEDNESDAY. DELHI HEALTH MINISTER SATYENDER...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cookiris14

Facebook.com/groups/4575411 be uncensored scotl Coronavirus latest: Nearly 250,000 infections in US https://t.co/XI66YULMzM 1 hour ago

TheLocalItaly

The Local Italy RT @ClareinItaly: 🇮🇹 Today's update on #coronavirusitalia: - 4,668 new cases today - Total infections over 115,000 - Today's death toll (7… 9 hours ago

ClareinItaly

Clare Speak 🇮🇹 Today's update on #coronavirusitalia: - 4,668 new cases today - Total infections over 115,000 - Today's death t… https://t.co/V5KH6MYhlp 10 hours ago

nearly_departed

John RT @business: #Coronavirus latest: -Global cases top 932,000; almost 47,000 dead: Johns Hopkins -South Korea adds 89 new infections in 24 h… 17 hours ago

agnezmoov

Agnation Los Angeles RT @TRTWorldNow: Nearly 170,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 as the number of confirmed infections approaches 800,000 For more upd… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.