Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 2,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases; PM Modi to share video message at 9 AM

DNA Friday, 3 April 2020
The number of 'confirmed' coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the world crossed 10 lakh around late Thursday night, with the Coronavirus Resource Center at the John Hopkins University putting the total number of confirmed cases worldwide at 1,014,673 on Friday at 7 AM. It is worth noting that it just took a little over 24...
News video: Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona 00:31

 Arizona Public Health officials are tracking the spread of coronavirus throughout the state. This article has the latest updates and cases in Arizona.

