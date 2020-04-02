Global  

Comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus at 78

DNA Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Eddie Large was a renowned British comedian in the 1980s
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus

Comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus 00:58

 Comedian Eddie Large has died after contracting coronavirus in hospital. The Little And Large star was best known for his partnership with Syd Little in the 70s and 80s. His son posted a tribute to his father on Facebook.

