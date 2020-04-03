Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the ship’s commander, Capt. Brett Crozier “demonstrated extremely poor judgment” in the middle of a crisis. He said the captain copied too many people on the memo, which was leaked to a California newspaper and quickly spread to many news outlets.

Tweets about this lloyd robinson RT @ABC7NY: Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt https://t.co/FTAUHUtH4b https://t.co/xaPiwXv… 8 seconds ago NewsWest9 Navy leaders said Capt. Brett Crozier created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people. https://t.co/DXHISWGWb2 1 minute ago WLOS Navy leaders accuse the captain of creating panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people. https://t.co/3TJoxfXtBK 2 minutes ago ملکMalik RT @Sana_Jamal: Commander of US Navy aircraft carrier, who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship asking to save lives of 5000 crew memb… 3 minutes ago 13WHAM Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship https://t.co/L9Sjmw2qXC 7 minutes ago ross petten RT @CTVNews: U.S. Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship https://t.co/eEmgkptKCN https://t.co/g9YLhFaKcn 8 minutes ago 🕶 OleHippieChick 🗽 BetteWolf 🇺🇸 RT @HoneyLight: Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-striken ship. You just know trump had this done. The captain was right, with… 8 minutes ago Tammy Lopez Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship https://t.co/LP9aotSWmc via @69News 8 minutes ago