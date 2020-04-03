Trump says 3M 'will have a big price to pay' over face masks

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

President Donald Trump slammed 3M Co in a tweet late on Thursday after earlier announcing he was invoking the Defense Production Act to get the company to produce face masks. 👓 View full article



