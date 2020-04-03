Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump says 3M 'will have a big price to pay' over face masks

Trump says 3M 'will have a big price to pay' over face masks

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump slammed 3M Co in a tweet late on Thursday after earlier announcing he was invoking the Defense Production Act to get the company to produce face masks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump tells Americans:

Trump tells Americans: "Use a scarf" 01:14

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed his task force's mitigation measures to 'slow the spread' coronavirus, but stopped short of calling on Americans to wear face masks pending CDC guidance. Trump told those concerned to "use a scarf." Gavino Garay has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.