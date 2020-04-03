White House Task Force May Soon Recommend Americans Wear Masks President Trump's coronavirus task force could issue formal guidance on masks in the near future, according to CNN. Trump suggested he was open to the idea during Tuesday's White House briefing. President Trump, via statement Dr. Deborah...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
john williams Lifesaver or false protection: do face masks stop coronavirus? The FT looks at the scientific, cultural and behavio… https://t.co/c7aYJ18LMN 7 minutes ago
SMESoftware Lifesaver or false protection: do face masks stop coronavirus? https://t.co/eejGDBZNnX 13 minutes ago