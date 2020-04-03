Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > How the coronavirus crisis is affecting food supply

How the coronavirus crisis is affecting food supply

Hindu Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
More wide-scale crop losses are looming in India, where a lockdown has sent masses of workers home, leaving farms and markets short of hands as staple crops like wheat near harvest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: How to Help Food Banks in Need During the Coronavirus Crisis

How to Help Food Banks in Need During the Coronavirus Crisis 00:58

 How to Help Food Banks in Need During the Coronavirus Crisis Food banks all over the U.S. are strained due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are several ways to help these organizations, even during a lockdown. Many have resource pages on their websites devoted to COVID-19 guidance. Food banks...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.