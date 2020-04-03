How the coronavirus crisis is affecting food supply
Friday, 3 April 2020 () More wide-scale crop losses are looming in India, where a lockdown has sent masses of workers home, leaving farms and markets short of hands as staple crops like wheat near harvest.
