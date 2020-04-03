Global  

Coronavirus Live Updates: More Than 1 Million Cases Worldwide

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
More than 1 million people have been infected and at least 51,000 have died in more than 170 countries. In the United States, The C.D.C. is expected to advise all Americans to wear cloth masks in public.
