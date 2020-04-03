Global  

Coronavirus latest: Germany death toll passes 1,000 mark

Deutsche Welle Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Over 1 million people across the world have contracted COVID-19 and billions worldwide are confined to their homes because of the public health crisis. Follow DW for the latest.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll nears 3,000

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll nears 3,000 00:32

 A look at the latest figures behind coronavirus as UK deaths jumped to 2,921, a rise of 569 from the previous day.

Emy58047681

Emy Germany's coronavirus death rate looks much lower than Britain's for one simple reason https://t.co/YA6xxWuOxV 8 hours ago

ruskinism

George Ruskin RT @GermanyBulletin: With higher testing and a lower death rate, Germany’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has been looked upon favourably… 11 hours ago

GermanyBulletin

Moment.de With higher testing and a lower death rate, Germany’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has been looked upon favourab… https://t.co/Z6auwhJvRc 11 hours ago

appjaws

PWS RT @DrSpock_Brexit: https://t.co/Wg8LESkV4f After the death toll rose in Italy because of this virus, and the European Union withdrawal to… 11 hours ago

erinxcathe

. RT @jburnmurdoch: All countries’ death trajectories: • German curve still tracking Italy. Talk of Germany being on top of covid is prematur… 12 hours ago

DrSpock_Brexit

Dr.Spock Brexiteer https://t.co/Wg8LESkV4f After the death toll rose in Italy because of this virus, and the European Union withdrawa… https://t.co/3jjUZEFirk 13 hours ago

Anukulcyadav

Anukul C. Yadav RT @dwnews: BREAKING: Germany is extending its nationwide coronavirus restrictions until 19 April. More to follow: https://t.co/79cihQctr… 14 hours ago

cinola27

Hakan RT @trtworld: As global coronavirus infections near 1 million with over 47,000 deaths, here are the latest updates: -Germany’s confirmed c… 16 hours ago

