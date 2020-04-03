Coronavirus could trigger biggest fall in carbon emissions since World War Two

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Carbon dioxide emissions could fall by the largest amount since World War Two this year as the coronavirus outbreak brings economies to a virtual standstill, according to the chair of a network of scientists providing benchmark emissions data. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

16 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Only known wartime film of Bletchley Park activities discovered 01:21 The only known wartime film footage of a secret site connected to Bletchley Park has been donated to Bletchley Park Trust. World War Two veteran Geoffrey Pidgeon, who worked for MI6 Section VIII, on seeing his father Horace in the film who also worked at Bletchely Park. Dr David Kenyon, Research...