Coronavirus could trigger biggest fall in carbon emissions since World War Two

Reuters India Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Carbon dioxide emissions could fall by the largest amount since World War Two this year as the coronavirus outbreak brings economies to a virtual standstill, according to the chair of a network of scientists providing benchmark emissions data.
