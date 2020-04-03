Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Eight-week Shute Shield season on table as Sydney clubs battle to stay afloat

Eight-week Shute Shield season on table as Sydney clubs battle to stay afloat

The Age Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Sydney Rugby Union president Phillip Parsons won't put a date on a possible start time for a reworked club rugby competition but says innovation and a can-do attitude is needed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MLoParis

MLo RT @Sandra_Sully: Eight-week Shute Shield season on the table Competition formats over eight, 10 and 16-week periods have been drawn up by… 1 day ago

Sandra_Sully

Sandra Sully Eight-week Shute Shield season on the table Competition formats over eight, 10 and 16-week periods have been drawn… https://t.co/8QO2MENvvb 1 day ago

WSTwoBlues

Two Blues Rugby RT @drdavebond: It may not be kicking off this weekend, but @theshuteshield will be back https://t.co/wHcxLpn3Nc #rugby @tomdecent @smh 2 days ago

drdavebond

David Bond It may not be kicking off this weekend, but @theshuteshield will be back https://t.co/wHcxLpn3Nc #rugby @tomdecent @smh 2 days ago

eastwoodrugby

Eastwood Rugby Eight-week Shute Shield season on table as Sydney clubs battle to stay afloat https://t.co/s83uSiOXnK via @smh 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.