British comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The Glasgow-born artiste, whose real name was Edward McGinnis, found fame alongside comedian Syd Little in the 1970s and 80s. 👓 View full article



17 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus 00:58 Comedian Eddie Large has died after contracting coronavirus in hospital. The Little And Large star was best known for his partnership with Syd Little in the 70s and 80s. His son posted a tribute to his father on Facebook.