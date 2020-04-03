Global  

Florida 'Safer at Home' order takes effect, March jobs report, HBO free streaming: 5 things to know Friday

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
A "Safer at Home" order takes effect in Florida, the March jobs report is out, HBO offers free streaming and more news you need to know Friday.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: LCSO to enforce Safer-At-Home order

LCSO to enforce Safer-At-Home order 02:15

 Lee County officials are urging the public to not panic as the Safer- At- Home Order goes into effect.

Tweets about this

beejonson

chuka nwanazia Florida's governor said "attending religious services" is one of the "essential" activities permitted under a new "… https://t.co/LNBu3G8rDA 8 minutes ago

tearawills251

QuEEn TeA ✨🔥 Florida passed a “safer at home” order at midnight. 12 minutes ago

SusanJSmith17

Susan J. Smith @RonDeSantisFL is today the day you finally decide to protect Florida residents?? because your little "safer at hom… https://t.co/6qUCP8MBfa 16 minutes ago

DoLesbiansTip

Lesbian Tipping Habits Perfect. At least #Florida @GovRonDeSantis @RonDeSantisFL issued a statewide safer-at-home order. @AndrewWarrenFL… https://t.co/uROlLq2U9s 24 minutes ago

EliEstherVizio

Esther Eli Vizio RT @TheNewsPress: Southwest Florida law enforcement implores communities to comply with 'safer-at-home' order https://t.co/UNYiwlsVMr 29 minutes ago

ndn

Naples Daily News Southwest Florida law enforcement implores communities to comply with 'safer-at-home' order https://t.co/JB3WC2kpdF 29 minutes ago

TheNewsPress

The News-Press Southwest Florida law enforcement implores communities to comply with 'safer-at-home' order https://t.co/UNYiwlsVMr 29 minutes ago

crrevis1990

Chelsea Renee RT @WFLA: STAY AT HOME: The statewide 'safer-at-home' order is now in effect in Florida to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Here's what… 31 minutes ago

