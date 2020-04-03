The Glasgow-born artiste, whose real name was Edward McGinnis, found fame alongside comedian Syd Little in the 1970s and 80s.

You Might Like

Tweets about this LatestLY British Comedian #EddieLarge Dies of #COVID19 at 78 https://t.co/9EvuNgoQCy 11 minutes ago Hemant Kumar RT @WIONews: 78-year old British comedian Eddie Large is no more as he battled with #coronavirus https://t.co/YPiIbbNhuQ 18 minutes ago WION 78-year old British comedian Eddie Large is no more as he battled with #coronavirus https://t.co/YPiIbbNhuQ 31 minutes ago ComedyNews.Org British comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus – The Hindu https://t.co/Y84YoSJFGE 43 minutes ago Dr.Sachin Arora RT @TheHinduCinema: Veteran English comedian #EddieLarge has passed away at the age of 78 after complications due to #coronavirus https://t… 48 minutes ago The Hindu Cinema Veteran English comedian #EddieLarge has passed away at the age of 78 after complications due to #coronavirus https://t.co/cesUP5BJuG 1 hour ago