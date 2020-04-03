Global  

British comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus

Hindu Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The Glasgow-born artiste, whose real name was Edward McGinnis, found fame alongside comedian Syd Little in the 1970s and 80s.
News video: Comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus

Comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus 00:58

 Comedian Eddie Large has died after contracting coronavirus in hospital. The Little And Large star was best known for his partnership with Syd Little in the 70s and 80s. His son posted a tribute to his father on Facebook.

latestly

LatestLY British Comedian #EddieLarge Dies of #COVID19 at 78 https://t.co/9EvuNgoQCy 11 minutes ago

SpeakingHemant

Hemant Kumar RT @WIONews: 78-year old British comedian Eddie Large is no more as he battled with #coronavirus https://t.co/YPiIbbNhuQ 18 minutes ago

WIONews

WION 78-year old British comedian Eddie Large is no more as he battled with #coronavirus https://t.co/YPiIbbNhuQ 31 minutes ago

comedynews

ComedyNews.Org British comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus – The Hindu https://t.co/Y84YoSJFGE 43 minutes ago

sanode2k

Dr.Sachin Arora RT @TheHinduCinema: Veteran English comedian #EddieLarge has passed away at the age of 78 after complications due to #coronavirus https://t… 48 minutes ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema Veteran English comedian #EddieLarge has passed away at the age of 78 after complications due to #coronavirus https://t.co/cesUP5BJuG 1 hour ago

