'Zoom-bombing' attacks on video conferencing platform leave victims shaken

CBC.ca Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Zoom has emerged as an indispensable video conferencing tool for remote work and study during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a growing number of so-called Zoom-bombing incidents is prompting warnings from the FBI and from the victims themselves.
 The use of video conferencing apps is on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some Zoom users have experienced hackers in their video conferences — what is known as "zoombombing." Here's how to protect yourself against the growing hacking trend.

