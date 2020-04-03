Brent reverses losses to rise above $30/bbl in early European trading Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures reversed losses incurred during Asian hours in early European trading on Friday to rise above $30 a barrel, with hopes of a huge global supply cut deal to support prices still alive.

