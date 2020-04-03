Global  

Coronavirus: North Korea claims to be 'totally free' of virus

BBC News Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
The US military and N Korea observers question North Korea's claims it has staved off infections.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: South Korea sees slight decline in new coronavirus cases

South Korea sees slight decline in new coronavirus cases 01:54

 South Korea has largely contained virus by enlisting the public's support, being transparent and testing.

