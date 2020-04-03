Coronavirus latest: Merkel comes out of quarantine as Germany death toll passes 1,000 mark Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Over 1 million people across the world have contracted COVID-19 and billions worldwide are confined to their homes because of the public health crisis. Follow DW for the latest. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this